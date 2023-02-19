The Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada invited the community to tie dye their own socks on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
The event was held at the Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center at 250 Court Street in Reno. Participants were allowed to bring a pair of their own socks to tie dye.
The organization also provided extra pairs that will be donated to the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada.
More about the organization:
"The Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada seeks to create a positive understanding of Down syndrome and envisions a community wherein all members are valued for their uniqueness, respected for their contributions, and assured the opportunity and choice to create their own path to fulfillment and success. DSNNN advocates for and with individuals with Down syndrome and their families to break down any barriers to full, productive and satisfying lives."
