The Human Bean is hosting its annual fundraiser “Coffee for a Cure” on Friday, Oct. 21 at their four drive-thru locations in Reno and Sparks.
The Human Bean is generously donating all proceeds plus tips to Community Health Alliance so that they can provide breast cancer screenings as well as navigation services to make sure women follow through with recommended tests and have the support they need to understand test results.
“Early detection is a key element in the fight against breast cancer,” said Maria Partida, Community Health Alliance’s cancer care coordinator. “Through donations and grants, Community Health Alliance has helped over 200 uninsured women complete their breast screenings this year.”
Since 2014, the partnership between The Human Bean and Community Health Alliance has raised over $55,000.
"We enjoy having Coffee for a Cure every year as it goes directly to supporting the local women in our community with getting access to screenings regardless of their economic status,” said Tasha Frey, regional manager for The Human Bean.