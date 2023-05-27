Thirty-six employees who have worked a collective 766 years with the Carson City School District will retire this year. The retirees were recognized at the school board meeting Tuesday, May 23.
“As we bid farewell to our esteemed employees and educators who are retiring after years of service, I am reminded of the immeasurable impact they have made on countless lives,” said Andrew Feuling, superintendent for the Carson City School District.
“As they embark on this new chapter of their lives, may their retirement be filled with joy, fulfillment and the knowledge that their influence will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of those they have touched.”
Each employee recognized below has worked within the school district for 10 or more years.
Listed below by their first name followed by last name (alphabetized by school site), last position or title held and duration of employment with the district. Carson High School:
- Sherri Kelley, Web Design & Computer Science Teacher, 2002-2023
- Angela Maw, PE & Health Teacher, 2013-2023
- Carlos Mendeguia, PE Teacher, 1999-2019
- Terry Peton, Custodian I, 2005-2022
Pioneer Academy:
- Monica Ward, Administrative Assistant II, 2013-2023
Carson Middle School:
- Richard Beaudette, Custodian II, 1998-2022
- Sharon Heimerdinger, 6th Grade English Teacher, 2002-2023
- Gail Hewett, PE Teacher, 1995-2023
- Hilary Mendeguia, Culinary Arts Teacher, 1998-2023
- Marjorie Rispin, English Teacher, 1995-2023
- Jane Sproull, Cook/Baker, 2005-2022
- Mark Wilson, Learning Disabled Special Education Teacher, 2000-2023
Eagle Valley Middle School:
- Bonnie Preston, Health Teacher, 2005-2023
- Julie Reid, PE Teacher & Social Studies Teacher, 1993-2023
Bordewich Bray Elementary School:
- Teresa Mondragon, 2nd Grade Teacher, 1999-2023
- Dona Sharp, Kindergarten Teacher, 1994-2023
- Heather Thomas, Kindergarten Teacher, 2013-2023
- Nancy Varner, EL Teacher, 1997-2023
Empire Elementary School:
- Heather Galloway, School Nurse, 2009-2023
- Gary Miller, Custodian III, 2002-2022
- Theresa Teeter, Cafeteria Manager, 2003-2023
Fritsch Elementary School:
- Christine Donaldson, Kindergarten Teacher, 1994-2023
- Ann Fitzgerald, Cook/Baker, 2010-2023
- Lynette Putzer, Administrative Assistant II, 2002-2023
- Maria Tavera, EL Paraprofessional, 2007-2023
Mark Twain Elementary School:
- Shelley Hulsey-Pope, 3rd Grade Teacher, 2013-2023
- Linda King, Kindergarten Teacher, 2013-2023
Professional Development Center:
- Robert Maw, NWRPDP Instructor, 2001-2023
- LeAnn Morris, Technology Integration Specialist, 1990-2023
Operations Services Department:
- Mark Korinek, Director of Operations, 1997-2023
- David Stockle, Warehouse Coordinator, 1997-2022
Transportation Department:
- Rick Bailey, Special Education Bus Driver, 2009-2023
- Jeff Hansen, Mechanic II, 2002-2022
- Luis Rizo, Special Education Bus Driver, 2006-2023
Prison Education Program:
- Bruce Barnes, Prison Education Teacher, 1990-2023
- Samuel Santillo, Director of Adult & Prison Education, 1991-2023
(Carson City School District)