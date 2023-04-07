Sparks Police say three men were arrested Thursday night after one of them pulled a gun on officers.
Police say they responded to a call with a disturbance at an apartment parking lot in the 200 block of Disc Drive.
They say one of the men was drunk and not listening to the officers when they tried to arrest him. Police say that's when the two other males got involved, pulled a loaded handgun, and pointed it at officers.
Police say the person who pulled the gun was Benjamin Niles, the son of Justin Niles, the person police say were initially talking to.
Justin Niles is being with charged with obstruction.
Benjamin Niles is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a first responder and possessing a gun under the influence.
Erick Tucker is being charged with obstruction but police say has a health issue and was taken to the hospital and hasn't yet been booked into jail.