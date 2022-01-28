A federal judge has resentenced “Tiger King” Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison.
The former zookeeper - whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage - was convicted in a murder-for-hire case involving his chief rival, Carole Baskin.
He was sentenced two years ago to 22 years in prison, but a federal appeals court ruled last year that the proper sentencing guidelines weren’t used.
He was resentenced Friday in Oklahoma City.
Prosecutors say Maldonado-Passage tried to hire two different people - including an undercover FBI agent - to kill Baskin, who’d criticized his treatment of animals.
But Maldonado-Passage’s attorneys say he wasn’t being serious.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)