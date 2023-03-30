TikTok, along with several other apps are now blacklisted from Nevada government devices.
According to a state memo, dated March 6, the list also includes Alibaba products and even Grammarly.
"This new standard creates a process in which applications, hardware, or software that pose a significant security risk to the State of Nevada’s infrastructure and data, may be blacklisted, and prohibited on state-owned devices, networks, and platforms," the memo goes on to say.
Here's what's included on the list:
* Alibaba products, including but not limited to AliPay*
* China Mobile International USA Inc.*
* China Telecom (Americas) Corp.*
* China Unicom (Americas) Operations Limited*
* Dahua Technology Company*
* Grammarly
* Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company*
* Huawei Technologies*
* Hytera Communications Corporation*
* Kaspersky*
* Pacific Network Corp/ComNet (USA) LLC*
* Tencent Holdings, including but not limited to Tencent QQ, QQ Wallet, and WeChat*
* TikTok
* ZTE Corporation*
Governor Lombardo's spokesperson released this statement:
“As part of ongoing efforts to protect state data and infrastructure, the Department of Administration issued an updated security standard this year. The new standard prohibits the use of blacklisted software and applications on state-owned devices. The State of Nevada has zero-tolerance for those who present a known security risk.”
Last month, the White House gave U.S. federal agencies 30 days to delete TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices.
Congress, the White House, U.S. armed forces and more than half of U.S. states had already banned TikTok amid concerns that its parent company, ByteDance, would give user data — such as browsing history and location — to the Chinese government, or push propaganda and misinformation on its behalf.
The European Union’s executive branch has temporarily banned TikTok from employee phones, and Denmark and Canada have announced efforts to block TikTok on government-issued phones.
China says the bans reveal the United States’ insecurities and are an abuse of state power. But they come at a time when Western technology companies, including Airbnb, Yahoo and LinkedIn, have been leaving China or downsizing operations there because of Beijing’s strict privacy law that specifies how companies can collect and store data.
Both the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have warned that ByteDance could share TikTok user data with China’s authoritarian government.
A law China implemented in 2017 requires companies to give the government any personal data relevant to the country’s national security. There’s no evidence that TikTok has turned over such data, but fears abound due to the vast amount of user data it collects.
Concerns were heightened in December when ByteDance said it fired four employees who accessed data on two journalists from Buzzfeed News and The Financial Times while attempting to track down the source of a leaked report about the company. TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said the breach was an “egregious misuse” of the employees’ authority.
There is also concern about TikTok’s content and whether it harms teenagers’ mental health. Researchers from the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate said in a report released in December that eating disorder content on the platform had amassed 13.2 billion views. Roughly two-thirds of U.S. teens use TikTok, according to the Pew Research Center.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)