Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) is working in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (GOWINN) and Project SANDI initiative to provide grant funding for Northern Nevada residents to unlock and enhance their career success in Nevada’s in-demand careers and workforce, now through next fall.
In total, 140 TMCC students have received funding through Project SANDI since the program began last fall. Amongst these students, 87 enrolled in TMCC’s Tech Careers FastTrack program, 40 enrolled in the apprenticeship programs and 13 were general students of TMCC.
“We are ecstatic that our students and the residents of the Reno and Northern Nevada community are taking advantage of this funding of our programs,” said Dr. Karin Hilgersom, President of Truckee Meadows Community College. “Project SANDI is opening many pathways for our community and students and we are already seeing the incredible results it was originally created to do, come to fruition through new jobs and careers for them.”
Project SANDI helps Nevada residents who have lost their jobs, are underemployed or are seeking their first jobs by offering short-term training resulting in industry-recognized credentials.
TMCC offers accelerated training and degree programs for in-demand occupations such as healthcare, advanced manufacturing, logistics and information technology. “TMCC’s success in enrollees through Project SANDI is proof that investing in our communities is essential to the growth and success of our state and its economy,” said Kristen Dwyer, Grants and Programs Manager for the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation. “We strongly recommend anyone that is interested in receiving SANDI funding or learning more about it to reach out to our office so we can help them begin the next chapter of their career."
Courses offered at TMCC include but are not limited to the following: Advanced Manufacturing Workforce, Business Development Representative, Clinical Medical Assistant, HVAC Installer, Nursing Assistant, Sterile Processing Technician, Tech Careers Basic and Welding.
To learn more about programs being funded through Project SANDI at TMCC or to find out if you are eligible for SANDI funding, visit tmcc.edu/applied-technologies/sandi-grant