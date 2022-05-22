REMSA Health and Care Flight gathered employees and their families recently to announce over 70 awards for top EMTs, paramedics, nurses, and administrative and support staff for their exceptional service to the community across multiple categories.
The awards ceremony takes place annually during May 15-22 as part of National EMS Week.
The awards ceremony also included a special statement of gratitude to REMSA Health’s paramedic, Jackie Perham, from local teen, Lucas Evans, who was treated after a motocross accident in February 2022.
Lucas’ powerful story is just one of many examples of how first responders and caregivers make an impact on the lives of Washoe County residents.
“The care and service our teams provide to Washoe County is dynamic and extensive,” said Dean Dow, President and CEO, REMSA Health. “EMS Week gives us a special moment to celebrate our employees and recognize the many ways they care for the communities we serve.”