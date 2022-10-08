The community was invited to an Open House on Saturday, October 8, 2022, to celebrate Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue's 50 years of service during Fire Prevention Month.
Attendees got to check out the agency's newest facility at 3663 Barron Way that opened back in 2020.
People also had the chance to meet firefighters and paramedics to learn more about what they do.
Fire crews gave demonstrations on how they use a ladder truck, perform a hose line deployment scenario to flow water, as well as how to use the "Jaws of Life" to rescue someone from a vehicle.
Emergency7 personnel were also at the event teaching sidewalk CPR and how to keep a cardiac arrest victim alive until paramedics arrive.
Other agencies there included: Living with Fire, the American Red Cross, NV Energy, REMSA, National Weather Service and more.