Saturday, October 1st, Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is hosting a fall Plantemonium event at the Rosewood Nature Study Area.
Over 300 native plants will be planted throughout the 212-acre property and Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is looking for 100 volunteers to help with the planting.
This event is generously being sponsored by Waste Management.
The Parks Foundation was recently granted a 30-year lease of the property from the City of Reno and the plants will play an important role in creating and sustaining a thriving wetland ecosystem.
Those interested can register for the event at the link here: Plantemonium | tmparksfoundation
All participants, including minors must register.