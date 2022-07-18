The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO).
There are currently more than 35 full- and part-time positions available and the starting salary is $21.13 per hour.
As an added incentive, TSA is offering newly-hired TSOs $1,000 upon starting with the agency and $1,000 after one year of service with TSA.
“TSA is currently looking to add to our team of security professionals at Reno-Tahoe International Airport,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Nevada Karen Burke. “TSA offers a competitive compensation package, outstanding benefits, flexible work schedules and the ability to pursue a meaningful career while protecting the nation’s transportation system. Please consider joining our team.”
TSA is hosting a two-day, in-person recruitment session on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
At the recruitment session, interested candidates will attend an information session to learn more about applying to become a TSO, take a computer-based test to evaluate aptitude and English language proficiency and participate in a structured interview session.
Attendees should bring two forms of federal or state-issued identification, a mobile phone and access to an email account. In order to be considered for employment, candidates will need to complete a medical evaluation, federal drug screening and a pre-hire background investigation.
Applicants must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen or national and have earned a minimum of a high school diploma or GED.