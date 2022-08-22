The Carson City Sheriff's Office recently conducted a sex offender compliance checks operation that resulted in two arrests.
On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Detectives with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office along with the U.S. Marshals and Nevada Department of Parole and Probation performed a sex offender compliance checks operation.
144 sex offenders were checked to ensure their registration is up to date as required under Nevada Revised Statute 179D.460.
During the operation, two sex offenders were arrested for being out of compliance with their required registration.
Sex Offender compliance checks are completed by the Carson City Sheriff’s Office randomly at least once a year.
Members of the community can access information and receive notifications about registered sex offenders in Carson City through offenderwatch.com.
Below is a link to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office sex offender information website through Offender Watch.
https://www.communitynotification.com/cap_main.php?office=54674
For further information regarding sex offender compliance checks, please contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division, Detective Kevin Murry (775)283-7853.
(Carson City Sheriff's Office)