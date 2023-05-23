The Elko Police Department says they've arrested two wanted suspects in connection to a drug and larceny investigation.
On May 17, members of the Elko Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) was surveilling a residence in the 2300 block of Virginia Way where the residents were known to have outstanding arrest warrants.
Additionally, there had been information that stolen items and illicit narcotics had been moving in and out of the residence regularly.
Investigators were able to locate both residents outside of the house and they were taken into custody for their warrants.
During the arrest warrant service, a trailer that had been stolen in Colorado was located in the driveway.
This gave further credence to the information that officers had that the occupants of the residence had been trafficking in stolen goods.
The residents were identified as Tamara Reese-Tomten (60) of Elko and Graydon Joliff (45) of Elko.
During the course of a search warrant, police uncovered a vast amount of stolen merchandise as well as illicit narcotics and paraphernalia. The stolen items were linked to multiple thefts, not only in the Elko Area, but in other areas of the state and surrounding states.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone who may believe they have relevant information to this case can contact Investigator Taylor or Investigator Gowan at 777-777-7310.