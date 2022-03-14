Police are investigating the death of two people after they were discovered inside a burned building in Winnemucca.
On March 11, 2022, at approximately 1:35 a.m., investigators with the Nevada State Police - Fire Marshal Division were dispatched to a structure fire in an abandoned building in Winnemucca.
Investigators discovered that there were two adult men found dead inside of the structure.
The investigation is currently ongoing; however, preliminary information points to a propane heater as the possible cause of the fire.
The Winnemucca Volunteer Fire Department, Winnemucca Police Department, and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.
The Nevada State Fire Marshal reminds the community to ensure that people use fire-safe heating appliances and that detection equipment, such as smoke detectors, are working correctly.
For more fire safety and prevention information, you can visit fire.nv.gov.
(The Nevada State Police assisted in this story.)