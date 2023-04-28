The Washoe County District Attorney's Office announced the sentencing of two people charged in separate cases of child abuse and attempted murder.
34-year-old Timothy Parker, from Reno was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison with eligibility for parole after 4 years after being convicted in a child abuse case.
In February of 2022, Reno Police Department (RPD) officers were dispatched to Renown Medical Center on a report of possible child abuse against his 3-month-old daughter.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Parker had broken the baby’s arm and during treatment at the hospital doctors found she had multiple prior broken bones in various stages of healing.
Parker was previously found guilty of Child Abuse Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm.
The District Attorney's Office also announced the sentencing of a Reno man to 20 years in prison with eligibility for parole after 8 years after being convicted of attempted murder.
In January of 2021, Sparks Police Department (SPD) officers responded to reports of shots fired on Glendale Ave. While responding, SPD learned that bail enforcement agents had been in the process of taking 21-year-old Vincent Reynolds into custody for failure to appear.
During the operation, Reynolds tried to first flee the scene before then opening fire with a handgun on the bail agents, wounding one.
During this time, Reynolds was out on bail after being found guilty of battery with a deadly weapon in another case. In that incident, Reno Police Department (RPD) officers responded to reports of a shooting near 9th and Sutro St.
During the course of that investigation, it was discovered that Reynolds had shot the victim following an argument in a motel room. On January 7, 2021, Reynolds was sentenced to 3 to 7 and a half years in prison and ordered to self-surrender himself the next day.
Reynolds failed to self-surrender as ordered, which lead to bail agents taking Reynolds into custody and the Attempted Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon in this case.