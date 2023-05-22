Two people are dead and another two injured after a rollover crash near Moon Rocks recreational area on Saturday night.
Washoe County deputies along with a search and rescue team, and detectives responded to the crash involving a rock crawler, around 7:30 p.m.
When deputies and volunteers with the Specialized Vehicle Unit arrived, they found the rock crawler in extremely rugged terrain.
Two unidentified people died on scene, while two other people suffered serious injuries (one a broken arm and the other a head injury) and were transported to Renown Regional Medical Center for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and the Bureau of Land Management also responded.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)