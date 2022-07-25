An investigation is underway after a house fire displaced two people and injured a firefighter in Washoe Valley on Monday night.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded to the 200 block of Earlham Court in St. James Village around 8:45 p.m.
When they got on scene -- flames were seen coming from the roof of a home.
There were four people in the home at the time.
The two people that lived there are displaced.
After the roof of the home collapsed, a firefighter was reportedly transported to the hospital after suffering from minor injuries.
Approx 845pm, #TMFR Firefighters w/support from @RenoFireDept knocked down a structure fire on 200 block of Earlham Ct in St. James Vilage. 4 occupants safe. Cause under investigation. 1 TM Firefighter sustained minor injuries and transported to hospital for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/Kl7xoyuTfN— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) July 26, 2022