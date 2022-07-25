An investigation is underway after a house fire displaced two people and injured a firefighter in Washoe Valley on Monday night.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded to the 200 block of Earlham Court in St. James Village around 8:45 p.m.

When they got on scene -- flames were seen coming from the roof of a home.

There were four people in the home at the time.

The two people that lived there are displaced.

After the roof of the home collapsed, a firefighter was reportedly transported to the hospital after suffering from minor injuries.