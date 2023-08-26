Tribal Police with the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe say two people died after an officer-involved shooting near Pyramid Lake.
Police told us the suspect intentionally hit a tribal police officer with their car. The driver of the car was shot by officers on scene. According to the FBI, the suspect is dead.
Pyramid Lake Fire Officials told us this happened after the officer tried to stop the suspect's car using a spike strip.
State Route 446 to 447 was closed in both directions overnight but has since reopened.
The FBI is leading the investigation and is not releasing any further information as of now.
The FBI did send us this statement:
"The FBI is assisting multiple law enforcement agencies related to an officer involved shooting which has unfortunately resulted in the death of two people, including one law enforcement officer. At this time we are unable to provide additional information, or the names of the victims pending proper notification of family members."
The officer who died was Anthony Francone of the Pyramid Lake Police Department.
Local law enforcement agencies, family, and friends of Anthony Francone are sharing condolences via social media.
The Pyramid Lake Police Department posted this statement to its Facebook page:
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office also posted a statement to its Facebook page: