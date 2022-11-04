The University Libraries at the University of Nevada, Reno is launching a new virtual reality-based experience at the Pyramid Lake Museum and Cultural Center (709 State St, Nixon, NV) Thursday, Nov. 10, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
The Virtual Museum of Native American Basketry features more than 100 Native American Baskets woven by Native American Indians from more than 25 different tribes spanning from the Great Basin into California, Oregon, Nevada and other western states.
Baskets featured were woven between the late 1890’s and the mid-1930's, though a few pieces were woven as early as 1840.
This new virtual museum allows users to inspect and admire the digital representations of these intricate artful baskets, take note of their styles and designs, as well as consider the skill, dedication, and passion each weaver devoted to finishing their baskets.
The innovative project was completed in collaboration with the University Libraries’ @One Digital Media & Technology Center, the University of Nevada, Reno’s Anthropology Research Museum, the Anthropology 309 Museum Studies class, the Reno- Sparks Indian Colony Cultural Committee, Washoe Tribe Cultural Committee, Pyramid Lake Tribe Cultural Committee, Nevada State Museum, Pyramid Lake Paiute Museum and Churchill County Museum using 3D scanning technology to digitize artifacts.