The University of Nevada, Reno’s spring commencement ceremonies will return to the University’s Quad in celebration of May 2022 graduates on Thursday through Saturday, May 12 - 14.
The University will hold six in-person Commencement ceremonies over the three days to confer 3,213 degrees, including 2,516 bachelor’s degrees and 697 advanced degrees (master’s and doctoral degrees).
• Six ceremonies: The University will offer six separate ceremonies to better accommodate graduates and their families with two ceremonies each day at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Processional times are as follows:
May 12
* 9 a.m. ceremony: College of Business
* 4 p.m. ceremony: College of Engineering and the Orvis School of Nursing
May 13
* 9 a.m. ceremony: School of Medicine: Speech Pathology program and the College of Science
* 4 p.m. ceremony: College of Education and Human Development, the Reynolds School of Journalism and the School of Social Work
May 14
* 9 a.m. ceremony: College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources and the School of Social Work
* 4 p.m. ceremony: College of Liberal Arts
• Weather: In case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be held in Lawlor Events Center. Updates will be available at unr.edu.
• Prohibited items: Tobacco and alcohol are prohibited on campus during the commencement ceremony. Balloons, noise makers and large signs are also not allowed at the ceremony.
• Livestream: For those not able to attend the ceremony, a livestream of the event will be available once the ceremony begins at unr.edu/live.
(University of Nevada, Reno contributed to this report.)