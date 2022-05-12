The University of Nevada, Reno’s spring commencement ceremonies will return to the University’s Quad in celebration of May 2022 graduates on Thursday through Saturday, May 12 - 14.

The University will hold six in-person Commencement ceremonies over the three days to confer 3,213 degrees, including 2,516 bachelor’s degrees and 697 advanced degrees (master’s and doctoral degrees).

• Six ceremonies: The University will offer six separate ceremonies to better accommodate graduates and their families with two ceremonies each day at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Processional times are as follows:

May 12

* 9 a.m. ceremony: College of Business

* 4 p.m. ceremony: College of Engineering and the Orvis School of Nursing

May 13

* 9 a.m. ceremony: School of Medicine: Speech Pathology program and the College of Science

* 4 p.m. ceremony: College of Education and Human Development, the Reynolds School of Journalism and the School of Social Work

May 14

* 9 a.m. ceremony: College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources and the School of Social Work

* 4 p.m. ceremony: College of Liberal Arts

• Weather: In case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be held in Lawlor Events Center. Updates will be available at unr.edu.

• Prohibited items: Tobacco and alcohol are prohibited on campus during the commencement ceremony. Balloons, noise makers and large signs are also not allowed at the ceremony.

• Livestream: For those not able to attend the ceremony, a livestream of the event will be available once the ceremony begins at unr.edu/live.

(University of Nevada, Reno contributed to this report.)