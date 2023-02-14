University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval released a statement expressing grief and solidarity to those affected by the Michigan State shooting that resulted in the death of three students and wounding several others.
In his statement, President Sandoval mentions that "gun violence continues to be an epidemic of devastating proportions."
Sandoval also mentions that if students need help processing the event of the Michigan State University shooting, several resources on campus are available.
You can read President Sandoval's full statement below:
Dear Wolf Pack Family,
Monday night’s shootings on the campus of Michigan State University were tragic and horrific, and this morning the nation is left wondering why. We are deeply saddened by what occurred, with three innocent people killed and several more wounded. To the Michigan State community, we express our solidarity. We know that there is grief and that the loss will never be fully healed.
When we think of college campuses, we think of the promise of the future. Less than a day after the tragedy that occurred at Michigan State, it is hard to think of that promise. Lives that were being realized were cut short. All universities and colleges throughout the country this morning know that something we all hold very dear — the idea that people can peacefully gather together to learn, to share and to understand — was shattered last night.
Gun violence continues to be an epidemic of devastating proportions. CNN this morning reported that there have been at least 67 mass shootings in our country so far this year. 2023 is now all of 45 days old. More needs to be done if we are to make our schools, our colleges and universities, our neighborhoods and our communities safe. We can no longer believe that there is any place in the country that is immune to this terrible violence. We need to stand together on this issue.
We have several resources on our campus that can help individuals process the terrible gun violence news that we are witnessing. This is a time to support one another. Counseling Services offer therapy and psychological services for students; the Downing Counseling Clinic (through the College of Education and Human Development) offer therapy services for students, faculty and staff; and the Employee Assistance Program is available for faculty and staff. The University’s LiveWell program is also available to help you prioritize your well-being and navigate campus resources that are available to help you do so. In addition, University Police Services has active assailant training for individuals or groups on campus. Trainings can be scheduled by calling University Police Services at (775) 784-4013.
This morning we mourn for the people of East Lansing, Michigan and the campus of Michigan State University. The community of scholars is a strong and gracious one. We hope that in this strength and goodness the people of Michigan State University realize they are not alone – today, tomorrow, and forever. I encourage all of you to take time today to think about our friends at Michigan State and for all who have been affected. The Nevada Wolf Pack Family offers its full support, thoughts and prayers to the Michigan State Spartan Family.
Sincere regards,
Brian Sandoval
President