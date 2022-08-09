Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Office of Science, Innovation and Technology announced the funding of 5 graduate medical education residency and fellowship programs that will continue to grow Nevada’s physician workforce in high-needs specialties. Awarded funding will result in the training of 20 new physicians each year.
“Ensuring every Nevadan has access to high-quality healthcare has been one of my top priorities in office. Continuing to grow Nevada’s physician workforce is essential to our healthcare access goals,” said Governor Sisolak.
Over $8.5 million in funding will be allocated to accredited graduate medical education training providers in both Southern and Northern Nevada. Physicians will be trained in a number of specialties, including pediatrics, family medicine, rheumatology, internal medicine, and hematology and oncology.
Funding from this program will increase the number of physicians completing their graduate medical education in Nevada. Physicians are more likely to remain and practice where they complete their residency or fellowship program.
According to the State Board of Medical Examiners, there are 234 licensed physicians per 100,000 residents in Nevada, compared to 285 per 100,000 nationwide.
Within six years, this funding is expected to create 20 new residency and fellowship positions across Nevada in high-demand specialties, helping ensure more of Nevada’s medical students will remain in the State to practice medicine.
Nevada produces more undergraduate medical students than it has available residencies and fellowships. Additionally, Nevada lacks fellowships in some specialties that are of interest to students.
As a result, many highly educated students are forced to leave the State for further training at a time when they are beginning real-world application of their advanced education. The GME Grant funding awarded today will assist the State in attracting, educating, and retaining more doctors for Nevada.
“Graduate Medical Education is an important part of Nevada’s strategy to grow its physician workforce and increase access to high-quality healthcare. We’re excited that these partnerships will provide new residency programs and state-of-the-art instruction for Nevada’s next generation of doctors,” said Brian Mitchell, Director of the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology.
List of Award Recipients:
- UNLV School of Medicine- Rheumatology: $1,955,791
- UNLV School of Medicine- Hematology/Oncology: $2,600,000
- Dignity Health- Family Medicine: $2,408,961
- Dignity Health- Internal Medicine: $678,632
- UNR School of Medicine- Pediatrics: $870,433