People stuck in an elevator on University Way due to a power outage have been freed, according to a representative with the Reno Fire Department.
None of the people stuck in the elevator suffered any medical issues.
Reno Firefighters were unable to reset the elevators and had to wait until a building manager could get on scene to help them free the stuck passengers. unit stayed on scene until the people could be freed.
Nearly 1,800 people are still in a power outage according to the NV Energy website, with most of them expected to have power back by 8:15 p.m.
Original Story From 7:02 p.m. on July 23rd
NV Energy is reporting multiple power outages in northwest Reno and around the University of Nevada campus affecting more than 6,300 customers.
Among those affected by the outages are a number of people stuck in an elevator in a building on University Way.
A spokesperson from the Reno Fire Department says none of them are experiencing any medical difficulties but that a unit will remain on scene until they are out of the elevator.
Power outages are affecting large portions of northwest Reno, including parts of the UNR Campus, according to the Reno Fire Department spokesperson.
On their website, NV Energy estimates power should be restored to nearly 1,800 customers affected by the outages by 8:30.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.