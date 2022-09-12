UPS says it expects to hire about 400 seasonal employees in the Reno area ahead of the holiday rush.
The company is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily seasonal delivery and CDL drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers – by offering competitive wages across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country. Permanent positions also are available in some areas for those who apply early. Seasonal package car driver positions begin at $21 per hour, and tractor-trailer driver positions begin at $21 per hour.
Applicants should apply at jobs-ups.com. If you are a UPS employee, you can refer friends and family for UPS jobs at ups.loop.jobs.
(UPS contributed to this report.)