The Vision Zero Truckee Meadows regional task force is reminding the community to use extra caution in and around schools as Washoe County School District classes resume on Monday, August 15.
During the 2021-2022 school year, 12 Washoe County School District students were hit by cars, including one student who sustained life-threatening injuries.
While this number is lower than previous school years, drivers need to remain vigilant. Local students arriving to school safely is just as important as their safety while at school.
Crashes near school zones are preventable. Local law enforcement agencies will be increasing enforcement in and around school zones this summer and fall, to help keep students safe.
Vision Zero Truckee Meadows recommends the following safety tips:
- Stay on the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the far left so you can see oncoming traffic.
- Cross the street only at corners or crosswalks.
- Make eye contact with drivers. Make sure they see you.
- Walk in groups and use extra caution in the dark. Wear reflective or highly visible clothing or backpacks to help others see you in low-light conditions.
- Take your earbuds out, turn your devices down, and keep your head up.
- Drivers should watch for children walking and bicycling to school and be mindful of school zone speed reductions.
- Per state law, no u-turns or passing are allowed in active school zones or school crossing zones.
- Drivers must obey crossing guard directions – not only is it the right thing to do, but it is also the law.
Some drivers in last school year’s crashes reported that bright sun affected their visibility. If you are unable to see where you are driving due to the bright sun, please pull over until you are able to see the roadway to safely continue.
Additional safety information is available on the Safe Routes to School website at Safe Routes to School / Home Page (washoeschools.net)
For more information, visit VisionZeroTruckeeMeadows.com