The Home Depot Foundation teamed up with Coyote Creek LLC and Vietnam Veterans of America – Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 to help a Navy veteran whose home was in desperate need of repair.
Bob Ellison has lived in the Gardnerville area most of his life. After his time in the Navy, he became a miner and worked several jobs to make ends meet.
He and his wife have been living and working part time in Colorado, and during that time, repairs to their home in Gardnerville have fallen to the wayside and the house has fallen into disrepair.
Leaking solar panels caused ceiling and drywall damage along with mold concerns. The home has structural damage from an earthquake a few years ago that has caused a wall to lean, and the radiant subfloor has leaked, causing subfloor damage, cabinet damage and more.
Mr. Ellison called Coyote Creek to help with paint and small repairs, but once owner Matt Beaty saw the extent of the damage, he knew he had to do more. While Beaty was in Home Depot purchasing materials, he told Team Depot Captain Kelly Blakeslee about the project. Blakeslee knew immediately that Team Depot and The Home Depot Foundation needed to jump in to help.
On Friday, dozens of volunteers from Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, worked with Coyote Creek for a complete outdoor makeover.
Volunteers built a paver patio in the backyard, layed weed block and rock along the entire front yard and completed additional landscaping.
At the end of the project, they surprised Mr. Ellison with a BBQ and patio set for his new outdoor space.
Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot as more than 35,000 of the company’s associates are veterans or military spouses.
Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested $400 million in veteran causes. Over the past 10 years, The Home Depot Foundation has helped renovate and enhance more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities, ensuring more of our nation’s heroes have a safe, comfortable place to call home that fits their individual needs.