The Food Bank of Northern Nevada says children can take meals from the summer Kids Cafe home.

The food bank says they obtained a waiver that lets children take the meals home during the summer.

Normally it's a requirement of the program is that children eat their meals on site, but the Department of Agriculture granted the waiver to let kids take meals home.

Meals can be picked up at 34 locations in the Reno-Sparks area.

There will also be distributions in Fernley and in Schurz.

The entire schedule can be viewed at fbnn.org.

Also, new this season, is an interactive locator map at fbnn.org that allows families to search for the sites that are most convenient for them.

(Food Bank of Northern Nevada contributed to this report.)