Washoe County deputies say two men were attacked leaving a Lemmon Valley business earlier this month.
Deputies say it happened in front of Taco Jalisco Cantina & Grill at 9105 Lemmon Drive on May 13th between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.
Witnesses told detectives they saw a Spanish-speaking man in his 40s attack the men.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
You can also contact Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Wright at 775 328-3365 or kwright@washoecounty.gov