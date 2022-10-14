Washoe County Library System will be spending the week of October 16-22, 2022, celebrating the Friends of Washoe County Library as part of the 17th annual National Friends of Libraries Week.
Founded in 1980, the Friends of Washoe County Library is a member-supported 501(c)(3) Nevada nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating, fundraising, and providing support for the Washoe County Library System.
To date, the Friends has raised over $2 million for the library system.
Currently over 600 community members contribute annually to the nonprofit, and several of these contributors actively volunteer their time to assist the group with fundraising efforts that include a bi-monthly book sale.
The Friends book sales take place next-door to the Sierra View Library, located at 4001 S. Virginia St., in the Reno Town Mall. Due to ongoing library renovations, the book sales will go on temporary hiatus until the Sierra View branch reopens in early 2023.
The Friends will not be accepting donations throughout the duration of the renovation closure. The final book sale of 2022 will go on as scheduled during the week of October 8-16.
The public can continue to support the Friends during this time through membership dues or by shopping at the Friends’ Amazon store. Support for the organization is also possible through the Amazon Smile program. Visit smile.amazon.com and select “Friends of Washoe County Library” and a portion of the purchase price will be donated to the Friends. Support for the Friends directly benefits the library system.
Please contact the Friends at 775-324-5522 or visit washoelibraryfriends.org to learn more about how to become a member.
National Friends of Libraries Week is coordinated by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association with approximately 4,000 personal and group members representing hundreds of thousands of library supporters. United for Libraries supports those who govern, promote, advocate, and fundraise for libraries, and brings together library trustees, advocates, friends, and foundations into a partnership that creates a powerful force for libraries in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.ala.org/united.