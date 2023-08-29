The Washoe County Health District plans to conduct a helicopter mosquito abatement early Tuesday morning.
The helicopter application will treat wetlands and other known habitats of mosquitos of disease on public land in the North Valleys, Spanish Springs, South Reno and Washoe Valley.
Health officials say the environmentally-friendly treatment is a granular product (not a liquid spray) specifically designed to target mosquito larvae to prevent them from becoming biting adults that may transmit diseases like West Nile virus (WNV) and others.
The application takes place usually in the early morning hours, weather permitting.
So far in 2023, no WNV cases have been reported in Washoe County in humans or in mosquito samples collected through surveillance by WCHD.
The virus can cause headache, high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremors, paralysis, and death.
During summer months people should:
* Wear long sleeve shirts and long pants in mosquito prone areas. Especially in early morning and evening hours when mosquitoes are most active;
* Use mosquito repellents, applying a layer directly on skin, and one on clothing for maximum protection;
* Keep window and door screens in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering into homes;
* Vaccinate horses for Western Equine Encephalitis (WEE) and West Nile Virus (WNV); and,
* Clear areas around living spaces of any free-standing water and containers that can hold even small amounts of water like pet bowls and planters. These may become mosquito breeding grounds.
(Washoe County Health District)