Weather Alert

...Cool and windy with rain showers for Labor Day Weekend... An anomalously cold early season storm will drop into the region just in time for the holiday weekend. Here's what you need to know... WINDS: Southwest wind gusts 30-45 mph should be expected Thursday and Friday, with gusts peaking Thursday night on Sierra ridgelines at 60-80 mph. Wind prone valley locations will remain breezy Thursday night as well. Winds of this magnitude will cause problems for outdoor recreation, including rough lake waters for smaller watercraft such as kayaks or paddle boards and blowing dust on and downwind of desert playas. The air will be turbulent for aviators as well, especially smaller aircraft and gliders. TEMPERATURES: High temperatures will fall to 10-20 degrees below normal, with the coldest days being Saturday and Sunday when the warmest of valleys may only reach the low 70s. Colder Sierra valleys may see low temperatures near the freezing mark by Sunday or Monday morning. RAIN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORM POTENTIAL: Rain showers will develop for portions of northeast CA, northern NV, nearing the Tahoe Basin on Friday, spreading south across the region Saturday and Sunday. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible, a 10-20% chance. Showers may occur at any point during the day or night throughout the weekend, beginning to clear out of the region for Labor Day. In the cold air mass, snow levels could fall as low as 9.5-10 kft. BOTTOM LINE: If you have outdoor recreation plans this holiday weekend, be sure that you are prepared for the cold, wet, and windy conditions. It's going to be quite the change from last year when we were dealing with record breaking heat over Labor Day Weekend!