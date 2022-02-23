Washoe County says it is facing a significant child care shortage. The number of licensed child care providers in Washoe County has decreased by 33.3%, since 2013.
Due to the high demand, the county says most child care providers/facilities have to put families on a wait list, creating a barrier for parents wanting to enter or return to the workforce.
A recent study by the Nevada Early Childhood Council showed the current child care capacity for children under the age of five in Washoe County, meets only about 45% of the estimated need.
To encourage entrepreneurs to open new child care centers, Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA) Child Care Licensing is actively seeking new home and center-based child care providers that are interested in becoming licensed. Home child care providers can be licensed to care for up to six children in their personal residence.
Brand new child care providers may qualify for a one-time grant to reimburse start-up costs. Financial assistance is dependent upon eligibility and funding availability. Washoe County HSA Child Care Licensing staff members are available to guide you through the licensure process.
Contact Washoe County HSA Child Care Licensing at 775-337-4470 to learn more.
See a list of frequently asked questions for more information about how to get started.
(Washoe County contributed to this report.)