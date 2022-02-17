The population in South Reno is growing, and it’s not expected to stop with several new developments underway.
The Washoe County School District has to figure out where some students will go to school once major projects are complete, including the Talus Valley development.
You might be familiar with its former name, Daybreak. Developers are hoping to build 4,000 residential units on a 980 acre space just two miles from South Meadows Parkway.
Thursday evening, the Washoe County School District had its Zoning Advisory Committee meeting. Staff presented a proposed zoning layout (refer to right side of story for layout) which was approved by the committee unanimously.
If the proposed plan is approved by the Board of Trustees, future students that reside in Talus Valley would go to the following schools:
Elementary Schools
Double Diamond
Nick Poulakidas
Donner Springs
Hidden Valley
Middle Schools
Edward Pine
Kendyl Depoali
High Schools
Earl Wooster
Damonte Ranch
If approved by trustees the plan could be effective in the 20-23-24 school year.
Adam Searcy, WCSD’s Chief Facilities Management Officer said "We're able to adjust boundary lines for school enrollment before they live there to make sure we're not impacting families after they already moved in, and to better balance existing schools in preparation for that development."
Thursday evening the committee also approved a proposal which would decide where some students would be zoned for once a new elementary school is built at Rio Wrangler Parkway. (Refer to left side of story for approved proposal.)
The committee voted to expand the original attendance zone. Families in Area C and D would be rezoned from Nick Poulakidas Elementary School to the new school. Area B would remain zoned for Brown Middle School. This option would require rezoning of students from Depoali Middle School to Herz Middle School, and Damonte Ranch High School to Galena High School.
The proposal will also be reviewed at a future Board of Trustees Meeting. If it is approved by trustees it could take effect in the school year of 20-23-24.