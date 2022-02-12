The Washoe County School District held a job fair at Wooster High School today. Like many labor markets, they've been seeing significant shortages. As a result, they've been trying to allocate their resources by current employees doing various jobs until they can get the open positions filled.
Kate Schum, Human Resources Manager with the WCSD tells us, "Not having to always focus on filling those needs is helpful too, so the job fair really will help fill those vacancies."
They're looking to fill these positions with great candidates for the future of the district.
A few departments that have a significant need for new people are Transportation, Housekeeping, Substitute Services, Teachers Aid and Assistance. In addition, there's open positions for those who may be interested in the district's new internship program for their Business, IT Department and Human Resources.
Schum tells us, "What makes us different... standout... makes us special is definitely the time with those students."
She adds, "That smile when they get on the bus, you know, 'Good morning, how are you?', and the reward as the person who gets to interact with those students. I can't think of a better way to spend a day."
The Transportation Department is currently 87 bus drivers short. Right now they say the struggle is getting students to and from school. Because of the shortage, they have staff from other departments helping them drive while they try to fill positions.
Scott Lee, the Director of Transportation with the WCSD explains, "To be able to greet the students the first thing in the morning, the afternoon and just to see them. It's great for the students and it's great for the drivers to have that continuity when we can."
He mentions the best part of being a bus driver, "It's the students, most definitely it's the students and the impact you have on them providing them access to education."
To be a substitute you'll need a license, 60 college credits through the Department of Education and a certified application to apply as a guest teacher.
Miranda Moore, a Substitute Services Technician with the WCSD tells us more about the job. "With substitute teachers it's really important that we have them in the classrooms so that those students are receiving those services, and it's really important they're getting consistency."
She says, "It's really rewarding, you get to watch these kids grow, you get to see their faces light up when you have someone who's really bringing that energy."
The Housekeeping Department also mentions their own custodial vacancies. Their priority is making sure everything is clean and safe for the students.
Cindy Crump, the Assistant Housekeeping Operations Manager with the WCSD says, "It's a good position where you're making a difference, a visual difference you can see for the kids on a daily basis."
Nutrition Services provides kids with meals on a daily basis. Right now they have about 100 positions open.
Shirley Kakousky, the Director of Nutrition Services with the WCSD explains why she loves her department, "Because of the team that we have, we really work well together we have fun."
Schum says, "We have an amazing team that can help you even outside those job fairs, with your application, or positions what you're interested in and kind of what we have open."
The district will be scheduling more job fairs as the school year winds down and through the summer to get ready for the next school year.
You can also drop by their HR office for job opportunities located on 425 East 9th Street.