A ‘Joining Forces‘ Click it or Ticket campaign has proven successful for Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and two other agencies.
A total of 35 citations were issued to drivers on traffic stops initiated during the November 10 to November 30 campaign.
Citations were issued for the following:
- Speeding - 29
- Seat Belt - 1
- Distracted Driving - 1
- Other Citations - 4
Funding for the extra patrols is made possible by a Joining Forces grant received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.
Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement in the areas of: DUI, speed, distracted driving, seat belt and pedestrian safety.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)