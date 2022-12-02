The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has seen an uptick in fraud related crimes as the holiday season approaches full swing. In the last several weeks the Financial Crimes Unit has become aware of several fraud schemes the public should be aware of before wiring or spending any money from their personal bank accounts.
PRE-PAYMENT SCHEME:
Fraudsters have been contacting individuals and advising them that they have won a sweepstakes, like Publisher’s Clearing House or passing themselves off as Publisher’s Clearing House. Fraudsters are very convincing of items or monies you won or are entitled too if you only “PRE-PAY” the taxes.
This “pre-payment” is the clue you are being set up to be defrauded.
As a reminder, government entities or legitimate businesses do not require payments in the form of gift cards. If you are contacted via email, or email communication is preferred; confirm the email address by verifying correct spelling of all names.
Fraudsters will be convincing utilizing email by mimicking the correct email address but one letter or number being off changing the destination. Beware of Googling the business and believing the first “hit” is the correct business hit. Google sells advertising and fraudsters will purchase search results again mimicking the legitimate business for you to contact.
BANK CONTACT SCHEME:
Beware of receiving text messages from your bank advising your account may be compromised and your debit/credit card(s) may be frozen unless you click on the hyper link imbedded in the text message.
If you receive these messages, call your local branch on the back of your card(s) or go in person to confirm your account may be subject to fraud. Fraudsters are able “clone” phone numbers disguising as your legitimate banks outgoing phone number.
Any loss you incur may be covered by the bank’s fraud protection program. IF you provide fraudsters with any of your account information, the banks are not liable to reimburse you lost funds. YOU voluntarily provided the banking information to the fraudsters and thus “gave” them the money.
ROMANCE SCHEME:
You may be solicited by someone stating that they want to talk to you, and possibly start a romantic relationship with you. The scammer will state that they don’t live in your area and at a point during conversations will say that they need money for travel and lodging. This is a scam.
FAMILY MEMBER ARREST SCAM:
You may receive a call from someone stating that a member of your family is in legal trouble and needs money to avoid arrest. Some scammers may be as bold as claiming that they are the member of your family that is in trouble.
TECH SUPPORT SCAM:
You may receive a phone call from someone identifying themselves as IT (Computer Support) stating that a virus has infected your computer and they need personal information and/or a payment to correct the problem.
