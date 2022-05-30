The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) has announced the passing of a retired Sergeant.
According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, Sergeant Keith McCoy served 23 years with the WCSO from 1978 to 2001.
Sergeant McCoy worked in detention and patrol and was a member of The Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiation Team and a Sheriff’s Office bomb technician.
Sheriff Darin Balaam and the Sheriff’s Office extends condolences to Keith’s family and his wife Sheralyn.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)