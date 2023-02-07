The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is marking February as Career & Technical Education Month, celebrating the students who are learning skills necessary for highly skilled careers and the teachers who make their learning possible.
WCSD says it provides career technical education programs at every one of its high schools, with courses focused on technical knowledge, professional skills and project-based learning.
To support these programs, WCSD has established numerous partnerships with local businesses and organizations that provide opportunities for internships, job shadows and even employment for students while they are still in high school, enabling them to explore careers and gain hands-on experience as they make important decisions about their future.
“Ensuring that students have the freedom to explore a variety of career options while developing the skills they need to succeed in the world of work and career is what CTE is all about,” said Josh Hartzog, director of WCSD’s Signature Academies and CTE program. “In Washoe County, we’re very fortunate to have CTE teachers and counselors who are highly dedicated to preparing students for that next step after high school, and we want to honor them and the work they do during CTE Month.”
“This celebration helps draw attention to our outstanding staff members and students who are engaged in CTE studies,” said WCSD Chief Academic Officer Dr. Troy Parks. “We are proud of our program and are consistently working to establish even more partnerships within the community.”
CTE Month offers an opportunity for students, families and the community to learn about the dozens of career technical education programs available for students who want to explore careers and acquire skills that will enable them to pursue high-demand careers after graduation.
At WCSD high schools, some of these programs of study include: Agriculture & Natural Resource; Business & Marketing; Education, Hospitality & Human Services; Health Science & Public Safety; Information Technology & Media and Skilled & Technical Sciences.
WCSD partners with regional and international companies like Microsoft, Intuit, Tesla and Wood Rodgers, as well as local firms including Renown and Northern Nevada Medical Center, Rail City Garden Center and many others. Students may also earn a College and Career Ready (CCR) diploma, a Nevada Certificate of Skill Attainment and industry recognized credentials which students can use to unlock a variety of job and career opportunities after graduation.
“There are a lot of great things happening here in our schools in CTE,” said Hartzog. “We’re privileged to say that CTE Month allows us to showcase just a fraction of that great work.”
The WCSD Board of Trustees will honor the district’s CTE program with a proclamation at its meeting on Tuesday, February 14. For more information about WCSD’s Signature Academies and CTE program, visit Signature Academies and CTE / Signature Academies (washoeschools.net)
