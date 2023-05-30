The Washoe County School District is discussing plans that would allow families to apply to any school they want in the district as long as the school is below capacity.
Washoe County School District Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield made the announcement in a video message sent to principles about a week ago.
The School District confirmed this information with us Tuesday afternoon.
Dr. Enfield says her team is working closely with faculty staff to get a better idea of what capacity is looking like in each school.
She adds the school district will also better communicate with families what the possible changes will mean to them and how variances will work once it's finalized.
As plans are finalized, the school district says more information will be shared.
This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.