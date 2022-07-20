Washoe County School District (WCSD) Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield has named two new members of the District Leadership Team: Dr. Seng-Dao Yang Keo will serve as deputy superintendent and Adam Searcy has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) for WCSD.
Dr. Keo graduated from Harvard College, Pace University Graduate School of Education and Harvard Graduate School of Education, and taught school in New York and Texas. She has an extensive background in educational leadership, overseeing programs in institutions internationally and in Washington, D.C. Since 2016, she has served as Director for the Office of Student and School Supports for the Nevada Department of Education (NDE), and as NDE Chief Strategy Officer. In her previous roles, Dr. Keo collaborated with districts and advocated for students and families across the state, leading strategic planning, improvement initiatives and support efforts while administering more than $330 million in federal and state programs.
She will join WCSD on August 15, replacing Debra Biersdorff who retired at the end of June.
Adam Searcy, P.E., MBA has been named Chief Operating Officer for the District. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at the University of Iowa and his master’s degree in business administration at the University of Nevada, Reno. He has experience in the private sector and served in project management for Washoe County and the Nevada Department of Transportation before coming to WCSD in 2016 as Deputy Chief Facilities Management Officer. He was promoted to Chief Facilities Management Officer in 2018, where he led a team of more than 50 professionals in the design, construction and opening of eight new schools and investments in all schools of more than $750 million in five years.
He will replace Pete Etchart who will retire at the end of July.
“I am thrilled to introduce these outstanding leaders to our Washoe County School District community,” said Superintendent Dr. Enfield. “Their knowledge and experience will contribute so much to our incredibly dedicated and talented team of professionals. Together we will continue to ensure that every student is challenged and supported to succeed.”
