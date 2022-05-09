Students, families, and staff members in the Washoe County School District (WCSD) will celebrate National Bike to School Week from May 9 through May 13.
This annual celebration is designed to encourage students to bike or walk to school while emphasizing lessons about cycling and pedestrian safety and the benefits of exercise.
“This is one of our most popular events of the school year,” said WCSD School Police Officer Robert Pape, program director for Safe Routes to School. “The warming weather and longer days offer the perfect opportunity to remind our students, families, and staff members about the many benefits of a healthy lifestyle, regular activity, and how much fun it can be to walk or bike to school each day. Of course, we also reinforce lessons about traffic safety because that’s such an important part of these activities. We have so many fun events scheduled for this week, and we hope our students, families, and staff members are ready to tune up their bikes, lace up their shoes, and spend some time outdoors.”
As part of National Bike to School Week festivities, schools will compete in the “Rack ‘Em Up” contest. There will be first-, second-, and third place prizes for the Fullest Bike Rack (the school bike rack with the highest number of bikes), and Biggest Bike Week Spirit (decorated bike racks and school hallways, enthusiastic safety announcements, encouraging students to bike and walk to school, etc.).
During school celebrations, activities, and competitions, students will receive stickers, water bottles, and other prizes to remind them about the safety lessons they’re learning.
“We hope everyone will join us as we encourage our students and families to engage in outdoor activities,” said Officer Pape. “It’s a great lesson not only for our students, but for everyone who wants to get healthy and stay healthy.”
This year’s event is sponsored by the Safe Routes to School, Truckee Meadows Bicycle Alliance, Regional Transportation Commission, and the WCSD School Police Department.
(Washoe County School Distric)