The Washoe County School District says Nick Poulakidas Elementary School is already experiencing overcrowding after opening just three years ago.
The district says they've had to adapt to overcrowding at Poulakidas by using temporary mobile classrooms.
But, they say next near the new JWood Raw Elementary will open and help alleviate the overcrowding.
They've also deployed two portable classrooms at Bohach Elementary this summer to help limit the effects of overcrowding for the time being.
"When you've got overcrowded classrooms there's a myriad of negative consequences but the most important of which is issues between the teacher and the students in the learning environment,” says Adam Searcy, Chief Operating Officer, WCSD.
The district has opened eight new schools since 2019 to accommodate all the growth in our area.
Officials say because of the increased revenue from WC 1, which passed in 2016, they're working on monitoring growth and projecting where future schools will be needed.
“Because of the increased revenue stream we are now able to study those needs and look for permanent solutions.”
Searcy says fewer than 10 schools in the district meet the criteria for overcrowding at the moment.