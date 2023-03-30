Weather Alert

...Heads Up for Our Next Storm Sunday-Monday... * Travel in Western Nevada and the Sierra will largely be free of weather impacts Friday, with a few light snow showers and breezy winds on Saturday. * However travel Sunday afternoon into Sunday night and Monday will be considerably worse due to snow and strong winds. High snowfall rates are possible Sunday evening in the Sierra, with rain changing to light snow in Western Nevada cities. Icy roads could affect the Monday morning commute. * Strong winds on Sunday into Monday, especially in Nevada and the Eastern Sierra, could result in high profile vehicle restrictions, and localized tree/fence damage and power outages. * Snow showers and much colder temperatures will linger across the region Monday into Tuesday, with a drying and gradual warming trend starting to shape up for the balance of next week.