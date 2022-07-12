Weather Alert

...Heat, Smoke, and Thunderstorms This Week... * HEAT - An extended period of above normal temperatures is expected this week with the peak heat today over most areas. While no records are anticipated, consider reducing, canceling or rescheduling strenuous activities to a cooler time of the day. Higher risk people, such as infants, the elderly, or sick individuals should remain in the coolest available place. Never leave children or animals in a vehicle for any amount of time! * SMOKE - Smoke from the Washburn Fire near Yosemite could impact areas of the Eastern Sierra, Tahoe Basin, and western Nevada Sierra Front today, shifting to areas near and south of US-50 tonight. The potential density of smoke remains uncertain, however pockets of reduced air quality are possible. For the latest air quality conditions and recommendations go to fire.airnow.gov. * THUNDERSTORMS - There are chances (10-20%) for storms starting this afternoon and continuing overnight into early Wednesday morning. The biggest concerns with any storms that develop will be for gusty and erratic outflow winds and dry lightning. It looks like the region will have a break from storms Wednesday into Thursday with additional thunderstorm chances (10-20%) Friday and into the weekend.