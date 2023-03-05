The Nevada Legislature has another busy week ahead.
On Tuesday, The Senate Natural Resources Committee will be discussing a bill aimed at designating wild mustangs as the official state horse for Nevada.
The bill points out that wild mustangs are symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the American west.
Nevada is home to more than one-half of the wild mustang population in the U.S.
Text in the bill also argues that the wild mustang is a natural resource of the state and promotes tourism.
Sources tell us this will be a controversial bill.
Some think it could mean additional protections for "free roaming" horses in the Virginia Range.
Looking at the definition of section 1 sub 2 (a) and (b) of the bill.
Section 1 sub 2 (A) asserts a free roaming horse meets the definition of "Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act"
The Burros Act - is the policy of the U.S. Congress that stipulates wild free-roaming horses and burros shall be protected from capture, branding, harassment, or death; and considered an integral part of the natural system of the public lands.
Section 1. Sub 2 (B) says free-roaming horse in the Virginia Range area of the state has no brand or other mark to indicate ownership.
Sources tell us this *could mean* that agencies like the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) would not be able take measures to round up "free roaming horses"...such as darting wild mustangs with birth control.
We will see if there is validity to this on Tuesday.
Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar will be presenting the office's executive budget for the 2023-2025 biennium.
He is proposing $30 million for the speedy implementation of a top-down voter registration system across Nevada to update the state's election management systems.
And, the office is proposing $15 million to make significant upgrades to Nevada's business portal, Silverflume.
The Secretary of State's office has an ambitious vision for the session, particularly when it comes to election reform.
Including SB54 - a bill for routine clerk training and the creation of an election procedural manual. This will help with election worker turnover across clerk county offices - and keep institutional knowledge even as people leave.
Another bill AB59 aims to protect election workers by adding state election officials to the list of people who can request a confidential address. County and city clerks are already on this list. This bill rounds out protections.
SB155 is a bill to stop local leaders from enacting polices that would discriminate against homeless people - has been referred to the Committee on Government affairs.
According to the bill's text, this includes stopping a homeless person from resting in public as well as sheltering from the elements, if it's in a non-obstructive manner.
The bill was set to be heard Monday, march 6th --but has since been removed from the agenda.
There's no word on when the bill will be properly introduced or discussed further. We will keep you posted.
And that's your legislative look ahead!