A wind advisory goes up for the region from 11am on Friday, until 5am on Saturday.
Winds will gust 30 to 50 mph through Friday as a strong cold front moves into the area.
Areas of blowing dust will created limited visibility on roads near dry lake beds and farm land.
Temperatures will go from the 70s on Thursday to colder 50s and 40s by Mother's Day and next Monday with a chance for rain and snow showers by then.
Plan on a colder and blustery weekend lasting into much of next week.
A Wind Advisory/Lake Wind Advisory are in effect from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM PDT Thurs for northeast CA, Lake Tahoe/Pyramid Lake, and western NV. Potential for westerly gusts 45-55 mph, with locally stronger gusts greater than 60 mph in wind prone locations. https://t.co/iZS0qUX3Wq pic.twitter.com/4hDYn8bFmE— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) May 4, 2022