A winter weather advisory is up until 4 p.m. Thursday for much of western Nevada and the Sierra. The bulk of the storm moves through during the morning hours, with scattered showers by the afternoon. Road conditions will improve by Thursday evening and good travel weather is expected through early Sunday.
Skies clear out with a very cold Friday on the way, with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs only in the 30s.
Partly cloudy skies on Saturday, then our next storm moves in Sunday night through early next week where the mountains will see heavy snow and travel delays by Monday and Tuesday.