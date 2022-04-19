'Forever Companion' is a unique woman owned business that helps local pet owners a comforting choice at the most difficult time.
Forever Companion has over 28 years combined experience between Dr. Elisa and Crystal (Licensed Veterinary Technician). They offer not only knowledgeable medical skills and advice, but the caring and compassion of pet owners as well.
With certain COVID restrictions at veterinary hospitals, pet parents were left with many impersonal options for their pets when it comes to an elderly pet dying. Having a compassionate option to have a peaceful passing at home and have caring professionals to provide those services is invaluable.
Founded in 2021, Forever Companion services areas in Reno and most cities within Washoe, El Dorado and Nevada Counties. They offer a variety of services from in home euthanasia to transportation to local crematory facility; as well as clay paw prints, urns and memorial products.
“We understand how difficult this decision is for you and your family. We want this challenging time to be one of ease, comfort and dignity for your pet.” says Dr. Elisa Bandelin, Veterinarian and Co-Owner of Forever Companion.
