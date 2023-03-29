Wrap up of Latino Lobby Day at Nevada's State Capitol

The official Latino Lobby Day in Nevada took place on March 28-29, at the State Capitol Building in Carson City.
Members of the Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus introduced a series of bills that, if passed, would remove barriers and expand access to Latino families.
One of those bills is SB373, which addresses language barriers and calls for multi-language administrative documents/vital information from statewide government agencies.
AB266 asks counties to provide all public notices in the languages that their residents speak, including voting materials, to make it easier for them to be involved in civil processes.
SB262 would allow people to be part of advisory boards regardless of immigration status.