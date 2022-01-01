Palisades Tahoe is looking forward to a prime winter season after ending December with a total of 211” (17.5 feet) of snowfall.
Here are a few stats around the snowfall Palisades Tahoe saw in this most recent storm and to-date, and how it compares to previous seasons:
- The storm total at Palisades Tahoe for this 9-day mega storm was 124” or more than 10 feet (12/22-30). This was their snowiest December on record at the resort back to 1970
- This December they received over 3 feet more snow than our previous snowiest December (Dec ’92 w/ 172.5”)
- So far with just the snow they've received to date (265”), nearing their season snowfall total for all of last winter (307”).
- They only need just 42” or 3.5 feet of snow to surpass last season’s snowfall total.
- Our season snowfall to date is 13+ feet more than we had on this date in 2017 and 2019, which were our last two record-breaking snowfall seasons (2016-17, 2018-19).
- Over the previous 5 seasons, they have ended December with an average upper mountain base of 49 inches.
- They ended this December with a base of 126”, which is 2.5x more than that average, or nearly 6.5 feet more. Our base is also currently 4 feet above what our next closest end-of-year-base was in the last 5 years (2017: 74”)