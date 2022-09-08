Salt Lake City, Utah – The Reno Aces (73-59) were unable to come back from an early five-run deficit in an 8-2 loss to the Salt Lake Bees (62-70) Thursday night at Smith’s Ballpark.
In the first three innings, the Aces allowed five unanswered runs to the Bees for a 5-0 disadvantage.
A solo shot to left from Cole Tucker in the fifth put the Aces on the board and trimmed the deficit to 5-1.
Jose Herrera also left the yard with a solo homer to right in the seventh but Salt Lake’s lead loomed too large in an 8-2 final score.
The losing pitcher was Drey Jameson (L, 5-12) after the Ball State product allowed seven earned runs on nine hits, walked two and struck out four batters in 5.0 innings of work.
Aces Notables:
- Jose Herrera: 2-for-4, HR (2), RBI, R.
- Cole Tucker: 1-for-3, HR (2), RBI, R.
- Jancarlos Cintron: 2-for-4, 3B and extended his hitting streak to eight games.
- Mitchell Stumpo: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K’s.
The Aces continue their final road trip to Utah as they battle the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, through Sunday, September 11th.